Gwynn Oak man charged in 695 road-rage shooting

BALTIMORE — A Gwynn Oak man is accused of shooting someone on I-695 yesterday afternoon in a road-rage incident, after he allegedly cut off the victim's car.

Keith Felton, 24, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting, which happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Beltway at the exit for Route 2/Ritchie Highway.

Maryland State Police said Felton was driving his Dodge Caravan east, when he cut off the victim. The victim said they then got into an argument, and Felton pulled up next to the victim's vehicle and shot him.

The victim was found pulled over on the left shoulder, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Police found five guns at Felton's home after executing a search warrant early this morning.

Felton is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other gun-related charges, in addition to attempted murder.