Guns, drugs found in car of man who accidentally shot himself at gas station

BALTIMORE — A Glen Burnie man's trip to the emergency room landed him behind bars.

Police say Joseph Lemarchant Montgomery ended up at the hospital because he accidentally shot himself while parked outside a Sunoco gas station in Linthicum.

It happened June 11, just before 8am. A friend took Montgomery to St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore for treatment.

That's where they were met by Anne Arundel County Police who searched the car.

Two loaded .380 handguns were recovered with obliterated serial numbers.

Also seized were large varieties of drugs including marijuana, ecstasy, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.