Gunpowder Valley Conservancy to hold 40-day challenge beginning on Earth Day

TOWSON, Md. — Looking for something to do to celebrate Earth Day? The Gunpowder Valley Conservancy has your back!

The nonprofit will be launching its Gunpowder Watershed Challenge on Earth Day, April 22.

Consisting of two challenges, the event will last for 40 days.

Throughout those challenges, participants are encouraged to connect with nature, local businesses, and environmental stewardship.

The first challenge, the Exploration Challenge, asks participants to visit those local businesses and other places to earn stickers at Gunpowder Resort.

Next, the Activity Challenge, which asks participants to complete 35 miles of activity in honor of the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy's 35th anniversary.

For each challenge that is completed, participants will earn a challenge coin and a grand prize raffle entry.

What's the grand prize you ask? A one night stay at the historic Monkton Hotel and a pair of Manor Hill concert tickets.

The challenge will officially end on May 31.