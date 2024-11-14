Gunned down in robbery gone wrong

PARKVILLE, Md. — 48-year-old Muhammad Choudhry’s pursuit of the American Dream ended on the floor of the Speedy Mart convenience store in Parkville on November 12 of 2006.

His niece spoke to us in the days following the murder.

“Just we all love him so much. It’s so hard for us, because it just happened all of the sudden.”

Two armed men entered the store and attempted to rob the clerk in front of his wife and one of his five children.

“And they told everybody to lay down on the floor and my cousin and my aunt did, but my uncle did not,” the niece recounted.

Choudhry grabbed a baseball bat to try to defend his family in what would prove to be his final act.

“During the robbery, the victim was shot by one of the two suspects,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin, “Both of the individuals wore masks and did have hooded sweatshirts on.”

Choudhry had moved his large family to the United States from Pakistan six years earlier to give them better opportunities in life.

“All he could think about is how to provide for his family, how to stand them on his feet, send them to good schools, give them a good education,” his niece told us.

In an instant, a pair of armed men who failed to make it out of the store with any money, robbed that family of their patriarch.

“He just visited us the day before he died and he was such a live person all of the time—-you know, making fun, making jokes,” his niece recalled, “Such a lively heart and we’re going to miss him to death.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call detectives at 410-887-3943.