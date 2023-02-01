Gunman opens fire at D.C. Metro station leaving worker dead, three others hurt

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Metro transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday morning while trying to help a woman being threatened by a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Station.

The deadly encounter was part of a violent rampage carried out by the suspect.

It all started when the alleged shooter got off a Metrobus and began arguing with another man.

The suspect allegedly shot that individual in the leg before entering the Metro Station and wounding a second person who was buying a Metro Card.

Metro Transit Police said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After shooting his first two victims the gunman got into an altercation with the woman on the station platform.

That's when two Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority workers got involved, leading the suspect to shoot again.

One employee died, while the other suffered a fragmentation injury to the hand.

The suspect then boarded a train that wasn't moving, at which point bystanders tackled and disarmed him for police.

Officers later recovered the gun on the tracks. The name of the suspect and victims have not been released.