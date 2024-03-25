Gunman barges through backdoor of food truck demanding money

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A food truck owner was held up at gunpoint outside his Glen Burnie home.

It happened around 10:45 Friday night in the 300 block of Orchard Road.

The owner had just returned home when two masked teenagers barged through the backdoor of his food truck.

Police say one pointed a handgun demanding cash, while the other shook down the victim.

Turns out no money was on the truck, so both suspects fled empty handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

