Gunman accused of opening fire at Annapolis bus stop arrested, charged with murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a March 19 double shooting in Annapolis that left a man dead and child injured.

Roscoe Jerome Jones allegedly opened fire at a busy bus stop on Clay Street.

The shooting claimed the life of John Simms Jr., and wounded an Annapolis Elementary School student.

Detectives believe the tragic incident stemmed from an argument between parents over one child stealing the others cell phone.

This led someone in the crowd to spray mace, which quickly escalated into gunfire.



Man dead, child injured at bus stop following shooting in Annapolis

Jones fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but they quickly identified him as the gunman, and have been searching for him ever since.

RELATED: Annapolis Police looking for suspect in double shooting

"The apprehension of Roscoe Jones is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our law enforcement partners," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. "I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, the Metropolitan Police Department, Annapolis detectives, and every officer who played a role in bringing this suspect to justice. We remain committed to relentlessly pursuing those who threaten the safety of our community and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Annapolis remains a safe place for all."

Jones is now awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

