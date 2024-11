BALTIMORE — Gunfire at the Canton Crossing Shopping Center leaves a business and car damaged.

On Monday just before noon, Baltimore Police were alerted of gunshots in the 3500 block of Boston Street.

Witnesses reported seeing a gunman firing at a white vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers found no shooting victims on scene.

However, the glass door at the Five and Below store was shattered. A car in the lot was also hit.

So far no arrests have been made.