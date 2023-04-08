Gun Possession Bill awaits signature from Gov. Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS — The Gun Possession Law passed its third reading, and now it's waiting for a signature from Governor Wes Moore to be passed into law.

The bill HB0824, which was introduced back in February, is designed to alter the disqualifiers for possession of a regulated firearm.

Some disqualifiers would include...



If a person has been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than two years.

A person(s) who violates a protection order under the Family Law Article.

A person who has been convicted of a crime may not possess a firearm for five years following the date of the conviction.

A person who has been convicted of a crime that resulted in the use of a loaded firearm by a child, resulting in deadly or serious bodily injury.

In a statement from Baltimore City State's Attorney, Ivan Bates, he says the passing of the bill is just one tool and an essential first step in helping prosecute violent offenders.

"I am grateful to the members of the MGA, especially the leadership, including Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker Adrienne Jones, as well as my bill sponsors," said Bates. "Delegate Frank Conaway Jr. and Senator Cory McCray, for passing this legislation and bringing uniformity to this law by ensuring that everyone over eighteen is held accountable for possessing an illegal firearm. And I look forward to Governor Wes Moore signing this legislation when it arrives on his desk."

To read Bates full statement, click here.