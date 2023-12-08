Guilty plea for hate crime after theft of Black Lives Matter signs and Pride flags at church

The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office has announced that a Severn man has pled guilty to a hate crime this week in connectionto the theft and destruction of Black Lives Matter signs and Pride flags at the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church in the spring.

Michal Billups, 29, was sentenced to three-years of jail time, all of which was suspended and one-year supervised probation.

Billups is also required to complete an anti-bias education program, 48 hours of community service and isn't allowed to be in contact with the church.

"I am committed to prosecuting these crimes because hate-based incidents won't be tolerated in our community, said Anne Colt Leitess, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney.

Police arrested Billups in May after witnessing him "ripping and pulling out numerous Pride flags and hearts with the Pride logo from the property."