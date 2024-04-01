Watch Now
Guilford Hall Brewery hosts golf tournament where proceeds go to cancer research

Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 01, 2024
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Every swing helps the fight against pancreatic cancer.

That's the motto at the Guilford Hall Brewery as they announced the inaugural year of their Cure for Cancer Classic Golf Tournament.

The event takes place at the Hunt Valley Club on April 29.

The Brewery has teamed up with Project Purple, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by pancreatic cancer. A form of cancer that has a 13%, 5-year survival rate in the U.S.

Those interested can show their support through sponsorship or partnership.

Event timeline:

  • 8:30am - Registration begins, driving range opens, continental breakfast served
  • 10am - 3pm - Shotgun start on the court
  • 3pm - Cocktail hour and luncheon

To purchase tickets, click here.

