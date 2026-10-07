Gubernatorial debate on MPT tackles state budget and affordability

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Public Television hosted its 2026 gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore, and Republican nominee Dan Cox.

The matchup may sound familiar; it's a repeat of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Gubernatorial Debate 2026; Courtesy MPT

Cox highlighted the "$3.3 billion structural deficit" and higher taxes in his opening statement, while calling Moore an "absentee governor who has left Maryland behind for over 300 days of his term while he runs for president."

"Much of what you just heard is just factually incorrect," Moore countered in his opening statement, while adding that affordability has been a real challenge, but Maryland has been making progress overall. "We've cut taxes for the middle class and for military families," he said.

Moore argued in a question about the budget shortfall expected next fiscal year that he inherited a budget deficit from the previous governor, Larry Hogan, but that he's helped to control Maryland's spending.

"That's exactly what we've done," Moore answered, "where we've actually cut the size of the general fund, controlled spending for 4 years in a row."

"So you saw the governor not answer the question about will he raise taxes," Cox responded. "I'll tell you this, I will cut taxes and fees."

"To be clear, Delegate Cox," Moore rebutted, "Donald Trump, your good friend, has fired over 31,000 Marylanders in a year."

"So, Governor, every state around us is doing better," Cox said. "Virginia also had the same federal cuts; it's the 6th in the nation's economy; it's doing far better than Maryland."

Cox responded to a question about whether he'd stand up to President Trump if needed, by saying that he would work with whoever's President.

The moderators then asked Moore if he would commit to serving a full 4-year term if he were re-elected, essentially asking if he will run for President in 2028, Moore wouldn't give a yes or no response.

"I gave the answer, I'm committed to the people of Maryland, and that's why I'm running for re-election," Moore answered when pressed for a yes or no.

Other topics discussed included immigration and working with ICE, federal eligibility changes to SNAP and Medicaid, data centers, and the Key Bridge.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.