GTTF Detective denied compassionate release from prison over terminal illness

A judge on Monday denied former Detective Daniel Hersl's motion for compassionate release from prison.

Hersl had filed the motion following a diagnosis of terminal cancer.

While the court found that this satisfied the first factor required for compassionate release, it denied his request on the second part, "whether granting compassionate release is consistent with the factors set forth in [law]."

"The nature and circumstances of the offense are extremely serious," writes Judge George Russell, III, in his order. "The Defendant and his co-conspirators not only irreparably damaged the victims of their criminal acts but the reputation of the Baltimore City Police Department and all of the many law abiding public servants therein."

He adds, "there is a significant need for general deterrence. A message certainly needs to be sent that if you commit criminal conduct or otherwise engage in a racketeering conspiracy you will be held accountable and punished."

The judge also noted that Hersl "has been found to have committed institutional infractions violations while he is serving his current sentence," and that this shows a "lack of personal accountability."