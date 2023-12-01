Groups sending BGE Christmas cards asking them to not increase rates

BALTIMORE — Fed up with a proposal to increase utility costs, groups across the metro are mailing a clear message to BGE, don't raise our rates.

"It's the holidays, it's getting cold, our heating bills are going up," said Emily Scarr, Director of Maryland PIRG.

The utility company is asking the public service commission to allow a three year rate increase that will total 602 million dollars.

According to the Office of the People's Counsel, that works out to more than $800 a year by the end of the rate hikes.

BGE says it's to cover the costs of vital infrastructure upgrades.

"This is particularly problematic because ratepayers are going to be paying it back for 50 years, which is much longer than we expect to be using gas to heat our homes," said Scarr.

In a statement, BGE said the upgrades are needed to improve service, reliability, safety and resiliency along with upgrades needed to help meet Maryland's goal of having net zero emissions by 2045.

BGE also plans to capitalize the overhaul of Baltimore's conduit system, meaning they cover the up front costs and ratepayers foot the bill over time.

This is something the Maryland Public Interest Research Group says will cost ratepayers more money.

"We're paying interest and taxes to BGE for the entire lifetime of the conduit system," one person said.

The vote by the Public Service Commission needs to happen by December 15, though Emily Scarr believes it will happen a few days before then.

She says the likely outcome is some rate increases are accepted but not all.