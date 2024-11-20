Watch Now
Groundbreaking to be held for major East Baltimore building

Rendering of proposed Southern Streams Health and Wellness Center
BALTIMORE — Southern Baptist Church is getting ready to break ground on a major new building in East Baltimore.

It's called "Southern Streams Health and Wellness Center," and is set to include services from Johns Hopkins, CareFirst, Alterwood Health of LifeBridge, the Jack Dwyer Workforce Group, and Quality Pharmacy.

It's a 120,000-square-foot building that costs $32 million. The center will be at North Chester and Oliver streets.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is expected to be on hand for the groundbreaking, at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.

It's on the site of the former Bugle Laundry Factory.

