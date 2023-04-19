Groundbreaking for new affordable housing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — More than 100 brand new affordable apartments are coming to Baltimore.

Ground was officially broken on Wednesday for Uplands phase two.

The project adds 150 new apartments for low income families and upgrades infrastructure on the site.

One of the company's working on the project, Pennrose, says it's all about teamwork from players of all sizes.

"It's not uncommon for an affordable housing project in particular given the construction cost increases, interest rate increases to rely on ten, sometimes twelve, separate funding resources so in this case we've had ton of support from the local level through the city of Baltimore. We've also benefited from federal funds coming through the housing and urban development at the U.S. level as well as state funding," said Patrick Stewart, Regional Vice President of Pennrose.

This is just one part of a master plan to transform 63 acres of run down housing in Baltimore into hundreds of affordable houses, playgrounds, and community spaces.