Ground broken on new Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club

BALTIMORE — Young people in Baltimore City are going to have something really fun to look forward to next year.

On Thursday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore broke ground on the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center.

Plans for the club were first announced early last year with the Baltimore Ravens and Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation making a $20 million to launch the project.

Matt Williams

Once the club is finished, it is expected to serve over 2,000 kids, teens, and community members.

Some of the supporting partners include Torrey Smith's LEVEL82, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, and Green Street Academy.

Matt Williams

“Today is the next significant step in bringing the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club to the kids and teens of West Baltimore. The generosity of the community and our partners has been overwhelming, led by the Ravens and Steve and Renee Bisciotti. Following their lead gift, we are thrilled and honored that others like the Sherman Family Foundation have stepped up to support this project. Not only will we create, but we will sustain, a state-of-the-art place where kids and teens can learn, play, and ultimately reach their full potential in a safe and healthy environment. This is a model that only two other NFL cities have created, and we are honored that Baltimore will be a shining example to other communities and Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide," said Jeff Breslin, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore.

“This has been a journey that was launched by the generosity of the Bisciotti Foundation and now this Club will really start to take shape and become a reality for this community. Football is a team sport, and this has been an amazing team effort with so many partners stepping up for the youth of our city. The next step will be cutting the ribbon on this amazing and special place,” said Baltimore Ravens Sashi Brown said.

The club is expected to be completed by September 2025.