OVERLEA — Overlea welcomed a new grocery outlet in the community.

Customers can head to Bel Air Road and enjoy major discounts on their food.

Grocery Outlet offers fresh meat and produce that are 40% to 60% off.

Until March 31st, if shoppers use the grocery outlet app, they can enter a sweepstakes to win free groceries for a month or for life.

This is the third opening of Grocery Outlet in Baltimore and the 13th in Maryland overall.