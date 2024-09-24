Groceries at the library: Welcome to the Pratt Free Market

BALTIMORE — When you think of the library, you usually think of free books. Well, how about free groceries?

The Enoch Pratt Free Library is opening a market inside of its Southeast Anchor Library in Highlandtown. The Pratt Free Market will be stocked with produce and other fresh items, canned and boxed food, paper goods and more.

And anyone, from anywhere in the city, will be able to come and get a free bag of groceries.

The library is partnering with Maryland Food Bank, several urban farms and other community organizations to fill the gap for those who are food insecure, says Lu Bangura with the Pratt library system.

“This community is uniquely situated,” she says. “Half of the community suffers from a food desert, while the other half has equitable access.”

Bangura says some people shop for groceries at little neighborhood markets and dollar stores because there’s no major supermarket in the area.

The library has served as a Pantry on the Go! Site for the past year, in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank, giving away free produce in a farmers’ market style setup outside of the library. Bangura says that will continue the fourth Friday of each month. They serve 300-600 people each time.

They expect to serve 2,800 people a month with the free market.

“Libraries are more than just books,” Bangura says. “We are moving towards a time where libraries are a place where people come to find a way to live self-fulfilled lives, and they can’t do that if they’re hungry.”

The Pratt Free Market will open Saturday for the library’s community family day. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will include music, cooking demonstrations, face painting and more.

Then starting in October, the market will be open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m. Bangura says the items available will be different each time and fresh produce will always be included.

The library is also looking for volunteers to help stock and maintain the market, as well as donations and in-kind support to keep the market going.