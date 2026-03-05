Greenbelt officer pulls over DoorDash driver, then delivers order himself

GREENBELT, Md. — What started as a routine traffic stop, turned into an act of kindness.

On Tuesday, a Greenbelt Police Officer saw a Toyota Prius traveling on the wrong side of the road and conducted a traffic stop.

During the interaction, the driver told the officer she didn't have a valid driver's license and was working to complete a DoorDash order.

The officer noted he couldn't let her drive it, so instead he allowed her to safely park the car so it wouldn't create a traffic hazard.

When the driver explained she still had a delivery waiting, the officer stepped in to deliver the order.

"I want to make sure you get your food," the officer said when delivering the DoorDash.