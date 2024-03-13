Greenbelt man learns fate after murdering wife on New Year's Eve

GREENBELT, Md. — A Greenbelt man learns his fate after murdering his wife on New Year's Eve.

James Dorsey, 45, was convicted back in December of stabbing his wife to death after the couple left a 2020 New Year's Eve party.

Dorsey fired his attorneys and decided to represent himself during sentencing.

Although he maintained his innocence, Dorsey declined to testify before being handed down his punishment.

A judge ordered him to serve the maximum penalty of 40 years behind bars.

“Mr. Dorsey maliciously killed Mrs. Dorsey, hid her body and in doing so has left their daughter without either parent. This was a terrible and senseless murder,” said Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.