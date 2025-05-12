Grandmother shot and killed while babysitting four grandchildren over Mother's Day weekend in Landover

LANDOVER, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince George's County over Mother's Day weekend.

Leslie Davis, 54, was found gunned down inside of a home in the 1900 block of Ray Leonard Road at 2:20 pm on Saturday, May 10.

According to WJLA-ABC7, Davis' daughters told police that they went to the house to pick up their children after a Mother's Day weekend sleepover.

They found Davis had been shot through a bedroom window.

Detectives are currently working to determine a motive and identify suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.