Grandmother sent to prison after young grandson used her gun to kill teen girl

BALTIMORE — The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

Strawder was killed August 6, 2022 on the front porch of a home on Linnard Street after witnesses say the boy was playing with a loaded handgun and accidentally shot her in the head.

The gun turned out to be registered to the boy's grandmother, April Gaskins, who reportedly worked as an armed security guard.

Gaskins told investigators she stored the gun on the floor of a closet in her bedroom, which the child had access to.

After shooting Strawder the child dropped the gun and ran away, but police said they couldn't arrest him due to a state law prohibiting charges against someone that young.

That reaction drew criticism from Strawder's family who demanded justice.

“Regardless if a young child knew how a gun works, he still had it in his hands,” said Strawder's cousin, Reynard Parks, a week after her death. "This was a homicide. Unfortunately, it happened by a child, and we are expecting accountability."

Gaskins was ultimately charged with reckless endangerment and allowing a minor access to a firearm.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates issued a statement following her sentencing.

“Responsible gun ownership can be a matter of life or death for parents and guardians. This case shows the deadly aftermath when people are careless with firearms," said Bates. "I hope the Strawder family finds healing in today’s sentence.”