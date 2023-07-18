Grandmother convicted after 9-year-old used her gun to kill a teen girl

BALTIMORE — April Gaskins, the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder, has been found guilty of two charges.

She faces six years at sentencing for not properly securing the firearm that shot and killed Strawder according to the State's Attorney's Office.

“This was an incredibly challenging case given the victim’s age and the circumstances surrounding her death. Responsible gun ownership and proper gun storage are paramount to keeping our children safe,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “This case highlights the dire consequences when people are careless with deadly weapons and my commitment to holding parents and guardians accountable for the actions of their children, especially in cases involving gun violence. I continue to keep the Strawder family in my prayers as they grapple with the loss of their child.”

The incident dates back to August 6, 2022 when police responded to the 600 block of Linnard Street about a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Strawder suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she later died.

Investigation revealed a group of juveniles were sitting on the front porch of the home when a 9-year-old began showing off a gun.

The gun turned out to be registered to Gaskins, who reportedly worked as an armed security guard. The gun went off, striking Strawder in the head.

Gaskins told investigators the handgun was her personal weapon and she stored it on the floor of her bedroom closet.

She also stated that her grandson had access to her bedroom, where he often watched television.

Gaskins faces one count of reckless endangerment and two counts of failure to secure a firearm with unsupervised minor.