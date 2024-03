HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — There's a new place for seniors to call home in Howard County.

The county held a grand opening for its brand new East Columbia 50+ center today on Cradlerock Way.

This isn't just any place to live. It's state of the art, and it's huge - boasting 29,000 square feet.

It will host a wide range of activities, from cooking classes to boxing.

Crews broke ground for the project back in 2022, and since then, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says it's been a community effort.