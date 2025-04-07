Grammy-award winning Hip Hop legend Nas to perform iconic "Illmatic" album live with BSO

BALTIMORE — Hip Hop legend Nas will perform his iconic album "Illmatic" live with the Baltimore Symphony orchestra.

Since its release in 1994, "Illmatic" has appeared on multiple lists for top rap albums of all time, most recently, the album appeared on Apple Music's top 100 albums list at number 39.

The album was Nas' debut on the hip hop scene, a young man from Queensbridge, New York, who took the world by storm and cemented his legacy as an icon in the genre.

With hard hitting tracks such as "N.Y. State of Mind," "The World Is Yours," "Memory Lane (Sittin’ in Da Park)," and "It Ain’t Hard to Tell," Nas' lyricism and complex rhyme schemes left a mark on hip hop that is still felt today.

In his career, Nas has released 14 studio albums, such as Nastrudamus, Stillmatic, God's Son, and Street's Disciple.

He's been nominated for 16 Grammys, winning one in 2020 for King's Disease.

The BSO aims to capture the essence of "Illmatic" through the performance of all ten tracks, bringing each song to life to celebrate the album.

“Welcoming Nas to perform alongside the BSO will be a highlight of the year,” said Mark Hanson, President and CEO of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. "This collaboration speaks to our commitment to breaking boundaries and creating a space where all audiences feel connected to the power of live orchestral music. It is an honor to bring this iconic album to life in a new way and shine a spotlight on our musicians' incredible range and talent.”

The show is set for Wednesday, July 23, at 7:30 pm at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Tickets are currently available now here.