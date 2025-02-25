Graduation rates rising for second straight year at Baltimore County schools

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The four year graduation rate for Baltimore County Public Schools students rose, for the second straight year in a row.

According to data from the Maryland State Department of Education, the graduation rate increased by nearly one percentage point from the previous year's number.

The most recent data is for graduates who entered high school during the 2020-2021 school year.

The dropout rate for the Class of 2024 is 10.14 percent, a decrease of 1.06 percentage points from the 2023 rate of 11.20 percent.

Broken down by by race/ethnicity, Hispanic/Latino and multilingual students reported the largest increase in graduation rate.

Among schools, the data says the largest gain was at Parkville High school, followed by Owings Mills High School.