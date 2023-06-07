Watch Now
Graduating seniors at Broadneck High School receive diploma with major typo

Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 07, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — High School graduation is a time for celebration.

After 13 or so years of homework and waking up early for class, senior students get to realize their dream of walking across the stage to receive a diploma.

Broadneck High School in Annapolis held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023 Tuesday night.

Despite it being a wonderful time, there was one major problem.

All the diplomas had a typo incorrectly spelling the school's name as "Broadbeck."

This prompted someone to vandalize the school sign outside.

A picture provided to WMAR-2 News shows the 'N' in Broadneck being spray painted over into a 'B' making the school's name appear as "Broadbeck."

On Wednesday morning the school principal sent a letter to families, ensuring new diplomas would be issued. The error was blamed on the printing company.

"Overnight and very early this morning, we were able to confirm with the company who printed our diplomas that our proof was indeed approved correctly, with the spelling of our school's name and all other standardized information appearing exactly as it should have," wrote Principal Rachel Kennelly. "Though it does not seem to be an error on the school's behalf, I sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize that it occurred at all. It is an error that I find unacceptable, but luckily is also one that can be remedied."

Kennelly said there was no current timeline as to when the new diplomas would be sent, but an update would be provided shortly.

