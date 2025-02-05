Governor Wes Moore warns of 'tough decisions' ahead in State of the State address

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In front of a joint session of Maryland's General Assembly, Governor Wes Moore gave his vision for where the state stands and where it's heading.

Moore led with the deadly crash over the Potomac River and quickly transitioned to what he called the 'chaos' in Washington, referring to the Trump administration.

"In the days since the tragedy we have seen the beginnings of a trade war, the shuttering of federal agencies, and thousands of workers laid off," said Moore.

Moore hit on the biggest issue facing lawmakers in Annapolis, the budget.

Warning of the issues to come, as his administration balances a projected $3 billion budget.

"We only have difficult decisions ahead. We must close this $3 billion budget gap and we have to do it in a way that actually grows the middle class. That supercharges and diversifies our economy," said Moore.

Moore announced a bill to expand expungements in the state, mainly for cannabis offenses.

"Our new bill would expand eligibility for expungements by allowing people who violate their parole or probation to have their record wiped clean," said Moore.

Senate Republicans pushed back on the governor's speech saying he shouldn't be calling out the Trump-led white house this much.

"It's certainly not a recommendation from us to criticize the Trump administration when you're relying so heavily on projects that come from them. Especially the Key Bridge," said Senator Steve Hershey.

They also hit Moore hard on his budget plan which they believe adds too many tax and fee increases and doesn't cut enough.

"The budget is in the hands of the General Assembly now. The governor can talk about it all he'd like but at the same time it's in the hands of the General Assembly, we are going to have to be the ones to make the cuts to bring it to balance," said Hershey.

The governor ended his speech honoring the four officers who stopped traffic as the DALI crashed into the Key Bridge.

Saving countless lives by shutting down the bridge.

"There were MDTA police officers who helped to rescue those in trouble and to clear the bridge to keep drivers from meeting a fatal journey in the pitch dark. While we slept, they met the moment," said Moore.