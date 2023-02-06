Governor Wes Moore to attend President Biden's State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maryland governor Wes Moore will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

He will be alongside Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin at the Secretary of the Senate’s annual dinner before heading to a joint session of Congress for the address.

"I'm delighted to join Senator Cardin as his guest for President Biden's State of the Union Address, which I know will be historic both in celebrating the Biden-Harris administration's achievements and in sharing their vision for America's future," said Governor Moore. "We are thrilled to know that we have strong support and partners in Washington who will work closely with us to build on bipartisan legislative accomplishments, ensuring that Maryland is a national leader in advancing infrastructure, transportation, education, and health, and to be assured every day that we will move forward in service of Marylanders."

The State of the Union Address is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. WMAR will carry the speech live.