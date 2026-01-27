Governor Wes Moore proposes $200M clean energy plan to lower utility bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced new legislation Monday aimed at reducing utility costs for residents while expanding the state's clean energy infrastructure.

The "Lower Bills and Local Power Act" would provide direct rebates to families, invest nearly $200 million in clean energy projects, and modernize Maryland's electric grid.

Half of the funding would go directly to Marylanders through a new round of utility bill rebates this fall. The proposal also focuses on boosting local solar and battery storage to improve reliability and keep long-term energy costs down.

However, Republican Senate leaders are pushing back on the proposal, calling it misleading.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey claims Moore is using ratepayer money to fund government operations instead of lowering bills.

"Marylanders are getting more mandates, more transmission spending, and more dependence on out-of-state energy," Hershey said. "That's not energy independence — and it certainly won't lower bills."

