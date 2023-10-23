Governor Wes Moore endorses Angela Alsobrooks in Senate Race

Governor Wes Moore supports Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race for the Democratic nomination for Senate, he announced today.

The race tightened just last week when Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando dropped out of the race.

Congressman David Trone, who currently represents Maryland's 6th district is the other big name in the race for the Democratic nomination for Senate. Juan Dominguez is also running for the nomination.

Alsobrooks leads the other two Democrats in the number of contributions received in the last quarter — with more than $3 million in individual contributions.

In contrast, Trone raised more than $200,000 in individual contributions and Dominguez raised just over $100,000 in individual contributions.

This is the Governor's first endorsement since taking office.

Maryland's primary election will be May 14, 2024.