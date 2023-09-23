Governor Wes Moore declares state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in preparation for the effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The executive order will allow the State to take actions to coordinate and request emergency resources and support.

It will also allow the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) and all other authorities to engage, deploy, use, and coordinate available resources in support of local jurisdictions and the residents of Maryland.

“If you can avoid driving or being out during the storm please do so. We are expecting an extended period of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and elevated tides. Those under a tropical storm warning should be prepared and exercise caution during this multiple-day event. Our administration is committed to doing all that we can to ensure Marylanders remain safe during this incident and will be working closely with local jurisdictions to recover after the storm," Moore said.

To learn more, click here.

The state of emergency allows the governor to access critical resources in order to increase the state’s response.