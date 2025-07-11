Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Wes Moore announces buyout for state employees

Maryland Governor Wes Moore
WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke
FILE - Maryland Governor Wes Moore at a news conference, May 15, 2025.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced buyouts for state employees.

With the offer, state workers can receive a lump sum of $20,000 and an additional $300 for each year of state service.

The workers would also have six months of state paid health benefits.

The program, titled the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), is designed to help the state control costs and operate within its budget.

The deadline to apply is August 4. Workers are only eligible if they are actively employed in a full-time permanent position in the Executive Branch of the State and have at least two years of service.

Application to the program does not guarantee acceptance.

To learn how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are