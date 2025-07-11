Governor Wes Moore announces buyout for state employees

BALTIMORE — Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced buyouts for state employees.

With the offer, state workers can receive a lump sum of $20,000 and an additional $300 for each year of state service.

The workers would also have six months of state paid health benefits.

The program, titled the Voluntary Separation Program (VSP), is designed to help the state control costs and operate within its budget.

The deadline to apply is August 4. Workers are only eligible if they are actively employed in a full-time permanent position in the Executive Branch of the State and have at least two years of service.

Application to the program does not guarantee acceptance.

