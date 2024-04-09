Governor signs PORT Act, road worker safety bill into law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two weeks following the disaster along the Patapsco River, port workers are getting confirmation that help is on the way.

"While we did some remarkable work this year, the last thirteen days really proved what this General Assembly is about," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

The emergency law gives the governor's administration the ability to take money from the rainy day fund and give it to small businesses, port workers and ships that may choose another port while Baltimore's can't service them.

"This legislation will support the businesses and the workers that have been affected by this collapse," said Governor Wes Moore.

The bill had bipartisan support, only two members voted against it.

Another bill in response to a different tragedy on the other side of I-695.

Six construction workers were killed when a speeding vehicle crossed over the barrier last march.

The Road Worker Protection Act provides changes to Maryland's laws in work zones.

Family members of the victims in that crash watched as the bill became law.

"I speak on behalf of all Marylanders, Kim when I say thank you for taking this heartbreaking loss and transforming it into a force for good to protect all roadway workers in the future," said Lt. Governor Aruna Miller.

Governor Moore celebrated that each of his bills have become law since he took office.

26 pieces of legislation to be exact.

The governor will hold multiple bill signings throughout the rest of the month.