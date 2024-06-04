Governor signs executive order increasing climate goals

BALTIMORE — While speaking with students from Henderson Hopkins Elementary, Governor Wes Moore likened Maryland's climate to a family heirloom.

Calling it something we've inherited and have to pass on to the next generation in better condition.

"Our job is to protect it, our job is to make sure the air is going to be a little bit cleaner for the next generation, that the water is going to be a little bit cleaner for the next generation," said Moore.

Sitting down with students in the climate action club, the governor asked them why they're so interested in climate change.

For 7th grader Sol Aloe, it made her feel like her voice was heard.

"It was really cool that he came out and talked to some youth because most of the time kids don't get a voice throughout their lives until they become adults but then they're too quiet to talk up about things like this," said Aloe.

In the executive order, the governor instructs departments to create plans to reach zero emissions.

Maryland's Department of the Environment has to set zero emission standards for HVAC units.

The department of transportation has to update its zero emission transportation plan.

"I believe the clean energy transition can help us to do big things," said Moore.

At Henderson Hopkins Elementary they're already working towards those goals.

The elementary school installed new solar panels on its roof.

The excess power generated will be used to help lower the energy bills for the surrounding community.