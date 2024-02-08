Governor's 10-step plan to improve the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Today, the Governor released a 40-page plan to set out his plan to achieve his goal to "leave no one behind."

The plan is broken down into 10 sections that set goals for the state, like "Ending Child Poverty" and "Ensuring World-Class Health Systems for All Marylanders."

Each of those sections has listed specific objectives to achieve those goals. Each section also lists specific key performance indicators to measure the success of each of the goals.

For example, the goal for Ending Child Poverty in the State of Maryland is split into three core objectives.

Increasing economic benefits for families across the state "Ensure effective reduction for vulnerable populations and in high-need places that may require a more tailored strategy." Ending cycles of poverty

Each objective and strategy is then detailed further with more information on how the administration plans to achieve it. For example, the second objective, ensuring effective reduction of child poverty, explains how the Governor's ENOUGH ACT intends to help with this objective.

The Key Indicators for ending child poverty are listed as enrollment in key economic benefits programs, entries to foster care due to neglect, the number of people experiencing homelessness, and the number of at-risk youth reached through preventative services.

The full plan is embedded below: