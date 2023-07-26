Governor Moore urges Marylanders to take precautions due to extreme heat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore is urging Marylanders to take precautions as extreme heat conditions move into the state.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory has been issued for central, northeast, and southern Maryland.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees and heat index values are expected to be around 105 degrees.

“The health and safety of Marylanders is our top priority,” said Gov. Moore. “Take preventative measures to deal effectively with this week’s high temperatures and look out for those in your community during these extremely hot summer days.”

The Maryland Department of Health provided the following tips to help deal with hot weather:



Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary

More information on heat safety can be found here.