Governor Moore talks immigration, tech tax and Japan trip with reporters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore held his first media availability since returning from Asia.

The governor fielded questions about his trip - and the possibility magnetic trains come to America.

"Having a chance to, to spend some time and seeing what they were doing out in Japan, you realize that this technology is not new, and this technology is not a risky technology," said Moore.

The governor has hundreds of bills yet to be signed from the legislative session.

We asked the likelihood of the tech tax being repealed or line item vetoed, a call from Maryland's Freedom Caucus.

"I fully anticipate this tax will be repealed as well. It's very convoluted and complicated and ultimately everyone wants to use their internet and they don't want to be taxed by the state of Maryland to do so," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican from Baltimore County.

"We're really proud of that, we are creating the type of climate in the business community that the business community is looking at Maryland as a place that they want to come and grow and thrive because we're focusing on things like permitting reform, and regulatory reform, and actually focusing on having larger energy processes that are tech companies," said Moore.

A flurry of questions revolved around the status of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the trips to see him.

"I can't speak to what other people do. I have not gone down. I'm not planning on going down to El Salvador."

"So what we're simply saying is bring him home to stand trial and then let a judge decide what exactly should be the fate of him. This is not about immigration, this is about due process and are we going to follow the constitution or not," said Moore.