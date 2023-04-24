Governor Moore signs budget, service bills into law

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore signed key bills into law this afternoon.

The budget got approved, $63 billion for Maryland with a focus on climate change.

“We’re putting $250 million to combat the climate crisis. $160 million to support our parks and forests, $60 million for Chesapeake Bay restoration, $15 million for tree planting and $15 million under the Climate Change Act of 2022," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

The focus for Moore was on his Serve Act which creates the Office of Service and Civic Innovation.

“We aren’t telling our young people how to serve, we’re just asking them to serve," said Moore.

The bill’s goal is to get more people working in government and roles that serve their community.

Service has been a staple of the Moore-Miller administration throughout its first few months.

“We just want to make sure we’re offering, offering our young people the option to make our state better and to give you the pathway to do something that makes your heart beat a little bit faster," said Moore.

Governor Moore also signed a bill to give Maryland 529 to the state treasurers office.

We haven’t heard from the treasurer on his plan for the college savings plan after taking over.

Moore has signed more than 200 of the more than 800 bills passed this legislative session.