Governor Moore proposes record police funding amid 25% decline in state homicides

Homicides are down 25% across Maryland, according to data from Governor Wes Moore's office. With crime declining, the state is investing more money in law enforcement.

The governor unveiled the latest part of his proposed budget, which includes just over $124 million in police funding through the State Aid for Police Protection Program.

That's a record amount and is just over $2 million more than last year.

"This funding will support overtime patrols, specialized enforcement efforts. And the equipment officers need to make sure they are doing their job safely. And that they can get home to their families. It ensures that when a Marylander calls 911, the person on the other end of the line has the tools that they need to respond," Moore said.

The governor says the money is part of the administration's "all of the above" approach to crime. That approach, the administration says, includes supporting law enforcement, strengthening communities, and investing in people.

