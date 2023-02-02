Governor Moore continues to call for service in State address

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Following the cheers and applause as he entered the House chamber, Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State address.

The Governor started his speech with service and kept it throughout.

"I'm only here right now because of the people in my life who stepped up even when they were not called. People who served even when the didn't call it that. People who were willing to sacrifice in the moment for the hope of a better tomorrow," said Governor Wes Moore.

Each person that Moore mentioned had something in common, they were called to serve in some way.

From Marsha Briley, a detention worker who the governor called a guide and mentor to young people to Ryan Hemminger who the governor says provides opportunity for young people facing severe poverty and economic disadvantages.

"Service is the anecdote to loneliness and otherness," said Governor Moore.

Governor Moore called for a pledge to end child poverty in the state of Maryland.

Moore also mentioned his continued push to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour this year.

Something that drew criticism from republicans.

"Sixteen, seventeen-year-olds aren't really worth $15 an hour, pushing carts at the grocery store and it's a jobs training for high school kids and businesses won't be able to employ them at fifteen dollars an hour," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga.

The largest applause of the day came when Governor Moore acknowledged he's the first African American to deliver this speech.

"Standing in a building that was built by the hands of enslaved people that we are now putting service, service towards the good of all," said Governor Moore.

Governor Moore closed the speech with a bipartisan call to action asking others to stand up and serve with him for the good of the state.

