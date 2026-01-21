Governor Moore avoids tax and fee increases in latest budget proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In his fourth budget proposal, Governor Wes Moore is opting to avoid tax and fee increases to close an estimates $1.5 billion budget deficit.

The governor's proposal would close that gap by moving money around and asking some agencies to get by with less funding.

"Being fiscally responsible and being fiscally disciplined does not mean we stop investing in what matters most to the people of the state of Maryland. But it does mean that we're going to be more targeted," said Moore.

Law enforcement and K-12 education get a boost in the budget. The Developmental Disabilities Administration and local municipalities will be asked to make it work with less.

"The cost containment for DDA is $150 million in general funds. The cost sharing with local government is primarily we are shifting 50%of the retirement growth over the last year in K-12 community colleges and libraries to our local partners," said Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management Jake Weissmann.

The Developmental Disabilities Coalition called the budget concerning.

Republicans aren't sold that tax and fee increases are off the table for this session.

"I'm still concerned, yes," said Sen. Paul Corderman, a Republican from Frederick and Washington counties. "We saw the largest tax and fee increase in the history of the state of Maryland last year. There was no conversation today about any type of relief for our citizens,"

The minority party in Annapolis is also concerned the tax and fee increases are only on hold until the 2026 election is complete.

"Our spending still outpaces our revenues at the end of the day we're not addressing our structural issues. This budget really is just about moving a lot of funds around," said Corderman.

The House and Senate get their hands on the budget to make tweaks they see are needed.