Governor Moore announces reelection bid touting economic growth, crime reduction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has officially launched his reelection campaign, highlighting his administration's economic achievements and addressing speculation about his potential presidential ambitions.

Speaking from Lawyer's Mall in Annapolis and across his social media platforms, Moore focused on what he described as significant progress during his first term in office.

"I think we've got a story to tell that shows that in just 2.5 years that we have jump started Maryland's economy, that we have added over 100,000 new jobs, which is more in 2.5 years than my predecessor added in eight years, that we've started over 30,000 new businesses in the state of Maryland since we've been the governor, that we have helped to break the back of violent crime, that scourge of violent crime that we were seeing before we came on board," Moore said.

The Democratic governor has faced persistent speculation about a potential 2028 presidential run, particularly following his high-profile exchanges with President Donald Trump. When asked directly about presidential ambitions, Moore said, "I'd say that I have never once said that I'm interested in this. And so when people say, 'Are you ruling it out,' my point is I've never ruled it in. I've been focused on this job and I appreciate the fact that people in Maryland and the people around the country are paying attention to the progress we've made here."

Moore currently stands as the only notable Democrat to enter the gubernatorial race. On the Republican side, businessman Ed Hale has announced his candidacy, while state Sen. Steve Hershey launched an exploratory committee last week but has not formally entered the race.

When asked about his potential opponents, Moore welcomed the competition.

"Whether it's Republican Ed Hale or Republican Steve Hershey or Republican Larry Hogan or Republican Andy Harris or Republican John Myrick or you know, there's a lot of people who are making similar type of noise. I mean, the thing that I would say is that whoever it is, they should come right," Moore said.

Candidates have until February 24 to file to join the race for Maryland governor.

