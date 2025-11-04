Governor Moore announces funds SNAP, announces redistricting commission

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced two significant policy moves within 24 hours, addressing both immediate food assistance needs and long-term electoral map concerns.

Late Monday afternoon, Moore announced $62 million in SNAP funding designed to support Marylanders through November. The announcement came as federal funding uncertainty loomed over the program.

Shortly before Moore's press conference, President Donald Trump posted online that he would withhold funding until the government shutdown ends. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later clarified the administration would comply with court order to release partial SNAP funding, though the timeline for distribution remains unclear.

"Our people are going to be taken care of regardless of the cruelty that we continue and the legal actions that we continue to see from this White House," Moore said.

Early Monday morning, Moore released a video announcing the creation of a mid-cycle redistricting commission to examine Maryland's current electoral maps.

"If you look at the maps that are established right now, those maps were pulled together in days, and frankly, the maps we have right now cut communities, cut neighborhoods, and so all I'm simply saying by the redistricting advisory commission that I've ordered is that I want to hear from the people and we want to determine do we have fair maps," Moore said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson welcomed the commission despite his opposition to mid-cycle redistricting. Ferguson said in a statement the Senate would participate, adding the public meetings would provide voters an opportunity to understand Maryland's unique legal barriers that "could unintentionally give Donald Trump another one or two of Maryland's congressional seats should this effort backfire in our courts."

Senate and House Republicans criticized the redistricting initiative. House Republicans called it a "bogus and rigged effort to keep pushing to gerrymander Maryland." Senate Republicans added the commission represents "not a commission for fairness—it's a commission for control."

The commission faces tight deadlines to develop new maps for the 2026 elections.

