Governor, Mayor visit Belair-Edison during community walk

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and Governor Wes Moore spent Tuesday afternoon touring the Belair-Edison community.

"This is where you talk about partnership historically has been a neighborhood that has seen a lot of violence. The area you're standing now is where every Friday night we used to start our 300 men marches," said Mayor Scott.

Every-so-often the elected leader stopped to shake a hand or give a hug.

Rita Crews leads the community association in Belair-Edison, welcoming the collaboration between both leaders to improve her neighborhood.

"All these people here, it gives them hope, it lets them know ok I live here, violence has gone down so this gives them hope," said Crews.

Bernard Pulliam has lived here since the 70's.

He's never seen a governor strolling the streets like this, adding that he feels things have gotten worse in the last few years.

"Have things been getting better or worse," we asked Bernard.

"Worse. Violence, people getting hurt, robbery, things of that nature," said Pulliam.

The timing of today's walk didn't go unnoticed.

The mayoral primary is in a week.

While the governor did walk the neighborhood with the mayor, he wouldn't give him an endorsement.

"I said the only race I plan on endorsing in the primary is the statewide races but I appreciate the partnership the mayor continues to provide," said Governor Wes Moore.

Neighbors hope the joint effort brings more investment into their community.