Governor announces 'Just Communities' to help reverse historic disinvestment

On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore announced a new effort to reverse historic disinvestment in more than 400 communities across the state.

419 census tracts will receive their 'Just Community' designation effective July 1st.

This designation will open up opportunities for priority funding from the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Baltimore City has the highest number of Just Communities, with 167 census tracts gaining the designation. Anne Arundel will have 18, Baltimore County will have 49, Cecil County will have five, Harford will have six, and Howard will have one.

Census tracts were designated through a scoring process and will retain this designation for five years.

A census tract is a small piece of land usually with somewhere between 2,500 and 8,000 people living, and is used by the Census Bureau in its decennial census for statistical purposes.

In the announcement, Moore also signed an Executive Clemency Order, making nearly 7,000 more cases of simple cannabis possession eligible.

According to officials in the administration, these cases hadn't been coded correctly, which is why they weren't included in the original pardon.