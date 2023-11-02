Government opposes Daniel Hersl's motion for compassionate release

The U.S. government filed an opposition on Wednesday to Daniel Hersl's motion for a compassionate release.

Hersl was convicted in 2018 for crimes committed while serving as a Baltimore City Police Detective for the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF).

On October 17th, 2023, Hersl filed an emergency motion for compassionate release due to his diagnosis of metastatic cancer.

"Although the United States concedes that the defendant's diagnosis makes him eligible for release, the Court should deny the Motion," the government's filing states.

The government notes that Hersl has only served 37% of his 18-year sentence and "continues to deny responsibility for his crimes."

"The defendant used his badge and his gun to betray public trust. Not only did Hersl harm the victims he robbed, but he also tarnished the criminal justice system in Baltimore," says the Government. "Additionally, Herl's six years of incarceration have not been rehabilitative. Hersl expresses no remorse and does not accept responsibility for his crimes."

The filing cites earlier cases where a defendant, even when terminally ill, has been denied compassionate release "when a defendant has not shown any signs of remorse or mitigation."