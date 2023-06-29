Gov. Wes Moore indicates support for addressing automatic gas tax increases

BALTIMORE — It's almost time for another state gas tax increase to kick-in.

A 2012 law passed in the General Assembly automatically increases Maryland’s fuel tax each July 1st based on rising inflation rates.

Based off the consumer index right now the state fuel tax is expected to spike 10 percent.

Currently each gallon of gas is taxed at 43 cents. That means come Saturday, that number will increase by about four cents.

On Thursday House and Senate Republicans issued a joint statement calling for a special legislative session to address what they consider to be "regressive and harmful tax increases."

"Automatic tax increases, in our view, are just bad policy," said House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy." Increasing gas taxes by automatically tying them to increases in inflation means you're increasing them when people are already struggling with higher prices on other essential items. That is reprehensible."

Although Democrats generally have balked at the idea of halting the tax increase, Republicans may have found some support from an unlikely

"We appreciate Governor Moore echoing the common-sense concerns of Republicans on how these automatic tax increases detrimentally impact Maryland's working families and small businesses," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. "Our citizens benefit when we find common ground and work together and we hope Governor Moore can influence House and Senate Democratic leadership to address this issue sooner rather than later."

When reached for comment, a Moore spokesperson stressed the Governor is not looking to appeal the law.

Instead he "wants to have a conversation with the legislature to deliver for working families."

Similar calls were made to end the gas tax last year, after lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed to a 30 day gas tax holiday to combat rising prices at the pump.

Delegates Lauren Arikan, Kathy Szeliga, and Ryan Nawrocki representing Baltimore and Harford Counties said the gas tax could surpass $1 over the next decade if action isn't taken.

According to AAA a gallon of gas today in Maryland costs an average of $3.44, about 10 cents lower than the national average.

