Gov. Wes Moore calls Maryland flag a 'contradiction'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland flag has been in the spotlight recently due to Governor Wes Moore's comments calling it a contradiction.

"I mean, literally, you look at our flag. Our flag is a contradiction because our flag is literally a Confederate symbol mixed with a Union symbol. Like Maryland is this northernmost southern state in this country," Moore said on a podcast.

The governor pointed out that the red and white sections were used as Confederate symbols during the Civil War.

Today, the governor fielded questions about if he wanted to change it and the answer was simple — no.

"The contradiction of our flag is actually a source of strength. Because this flag by definition is a contradiction and I love this flag," the governor said.

"If I wanted this flag to change, it would've changed by now. We've got the best flag in the country."

The design of the Maryland flag was inspired by the shield in the coat of arms of the Calvert family, the colonial proprietors of Maryland.

George Calvert, the first Lord Baltimore, adopted a coat of arms that included a shield with alternating quadrants featuring yellow and black colors of his father's family and red and white colors of his mother's family, the Crosslands.

The state flag incorporated both arms as a way to unite former Rebels and Yankees, permitting them to work together once again.